Bengaluru police find gelatin sticks after call about explosives near PM Modi’s route

A security scare unfolded in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 10, after police recovered gelatin sticks near a route scheduled for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s movement during his visit to the city.

The explosives were found on Sunday morning in the Thathaguni–Kaggalipura area , close to the road leading to the Art of Living Foundation event venue where the Prime Minister was expected to attend a programme. The recovery prompted an immediate cordon and intensified security checks across the area.

According to police sources, the development followed an early morning call to a local police station from a man who warned that blasts could occur near HAL Airport and the Art of Living centre. Acting on the alert, security personnel launched simultaneous searches at both locations.

While no suspicious material was found near HAL Airport, teams combing the route near the Art of Living premises recovered two gelatin sticks lying near a bridge beside a compound wall along the Prime Minister’s convoy path. The caller was soon traced to a residence near Koramangala and taken into custody for questioning.

Senior officers began interrogating the suspect to ascertain how the explosives reached the spot, whether he had assistance, and if anyone had directed him to place them there. Police also questioned his parents as part of the inquiry.