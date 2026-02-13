Bengaluru police file chargesheet in Rs 7.11-Crore ATM van robbery case

The Bengaluru police have filed a 1,328-page chargesheet before the 56th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court against the nine accused in connection with the Rs 7.11 crore ATM cash van robbery reported on November 19, 2025. The final report was submitted on Thursday, February 12, following a three-month investigation. The accused have been charged under offences including dacoity, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint and confinement, criminal intimidation, and destruction of evidence of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused in the heist include a former employee and current employee of CMS Info Systems – cash management company – and also a policeman.

The robbery occurred when a CMS Info Systems vehicle transporting cash withdrawn from the HDFC Bank currency chest in JP Nagar was on its way to refill ATMs across Bengaluru. Near Dairy Circle on Hosur Road, a group travelling in a Toyota Innova allegedly intercepted the van while posing as Reserve Bank of India officials. They then restrained the staff, overpowered the security personnel, and forced the driver to hand over Rs 7.11 crore before fleeing the scene.

According to media reports, the chargesheet names J Xavier, a former employee of CMS Info Systems and accused No. 1, as the main planner of the operation. Ravi, listed as accused No. 4, allegedly played a key role in executing the plan, while Gopal Prasad alias Gopi, accused No. 3 and a fleet in-charge at CMS Info Systems, is said to have provided logistical information. Annappa Naik, a constable posted at Govindapura police station and accused No. 2, allegedly provided “technical, backend, and moral support.” The other accused named in the case are Naveen, Nelson, Rakesh, Dinesh, and Jinesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh B. Jagalasar said, “The investigation was conducted methodically, including the collection of audio recordings, fingerprints, eyewitness statements, forensic evidence, and other technical material. The probe was completed within the prescribed timeframe, and the final report has now been submitted to the court.” He had earlier stated that the investigation was carried out using a scientific approach.

The chargesheet states that the gang had mapped out an escape route involving travel outside Karnataka through multiple states, with plans to eventually reach Goa to spend the money in casinos and repay loans incurred from failed businesses and gambling. However, police arrested the accused before they could execute these plans.