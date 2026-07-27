Bengaluru Police book woman for holding pro-Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam poster

Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified woman for displaying a poster expressing support for jailed student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam during a student protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park. The poster also said, “Ukhaad Le BLR Police.” The protest was organised to condemn the alleged police lathi charge on students in Delhi and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the complaint filed by Police Sub-Inspector Sulochana of Upparpet Police Station, who was deployed on bandobast duty, the incident took place between 5 pm and 5.30 pm on Friday, July 24, when around 1,000 to 1,500 protesters had gathered at Freedom Park.

The demonstration, organised by the Karnataka Vidyarthi Sanghatane (KVS) under the leadership of Nagesh Aralukuppe, was attended by members of several student organisations, including the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI). The protesters were demanding action over the alleged lathi charge on students in Delhi and calling for Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak.

In her complaint, the police officer alleged that she noticed an unidentified young woman displaying placards bearing the slogans "Umar Khalid Zindabad", "Sharjeel Imam Zindabad" and "Ukhaad Le BLR Police". According to the FIR, the woman was also seen holding another placard reading, "My Poster, My Rules". Police said the poster also expressed support for the transgender community.

The complainant said she attempted to reach the woman and seize the placards, but other protesters allegedly concealed them before she could do so. Despite searching the area, police were unable to recover the placards because of the large crowd.

The complaint stated that police later examined CCTV footage from Freedom Park along with recordings captured by personnel deployed on camera duty.

"Subsequently, CCTV footage from Freedom Park and recordings from cameras carried by personnel deployed on camera duty were examined. During the review, it was found that an unidentified young woman had deliberately displayed provocative placards with the intention of inciting unrest and disturbing public peace," the complaint stated.

"Accordingly, a complaint has been submitted seeking legal action against the unidentified young woman for intentionally displaying provocative placards during a peaceful protest," it added.

A source in the Karnataka Home Ministry told TNM that while there were other posters calling for the release of Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, the FIR was lodged against the woman due to the words written against the Bengaluru police.

Based on the complaint, Upparpet police registered an FIR against the unidentified woman under Section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Vinay Sreenivasa, a lawyer associated with the Alternative Law Forum, condemned the FIR and questioned why the police were going after placards. In a social media post, he said, “Umar Khalid Zindabad! Sharjeel Imam Zindabad! Release all political prisoners! Cancel the false case against BK 16! Are you going to put an FIR on me now Bengaluru police? Why are you policing placards? What's your beef with scholars and activists?”