Bengaluru police book three for allegedly creating fake identity documents

According to a Deccan Herald report, Raja GC, the inspector of the CCB’s women’s protection wing, filed a police complaint based on leads regarding an alleged operation involving "illegal documents" taking place in a store within Banashankari Complex on Sultanpalya Main Road.

Byrathi Suresh distanced himself from the accused, stating that Kumar might have taken a photo with him at some point, but they are not closely associated. “So many people meet me every day and take photos with me. That doesn’t mean I am close to all of them. The claims that the suspect is my close aide are far from the truth. Let the guilty be punished,” he said while speaking to reporters.

The Hebbal police have charged the trio under several sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing property delivery), 465 (punishment for forgery), 471 (using a forged document or electronic record as genuine), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.