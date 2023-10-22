Bengaluru police book three for allegedly creating fake identity documents

The Bengaluru police have issued notices to three people accused of allegedly creating fake voter ID, Aadhar cards, PAN cards. The police have named Mounesh Kumar, Bhagath and Raghavendra as the accused, who reportedly ran a photocopy shop in Hebbal. One of the accused, Mounesh Kumar, was also seen photographed with Urban Development and Town Planning Minister Byrathi Suresh.
“The three accused have been issued notices. We have sent the seized documents to the Election Commission, IT department and other offices to verify if they are authentic or not. The three accused owned a shop that did photocopy and lamination work and they also had a licence to create government ID cards such as Aadhar,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Saidulu Adavath told TNM.
According to a Deccan Herald report, Raja GC, the inspector of the CCB’s women’s protection wing, filed a police complaint based on leads regarding an alleged operation involving "illegal documents" taking place in a store within Banashankari Complex on Sultanpalya Main Road.
Byrathi Suresh distanced himself from the accused, stating that Kumar might have taken a photo with him at some point, but they are not closely associated. “So many people meet me every day and take photos with me. That doesn’t mean I am close to all of them. The claims that the suspect is my close aide are far from the truth. Let the guilty be punished,” he said while speaking to reporters.
The Hebbal police have charged the trio under several sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing property delivery), 465 (punishment for forgery), 471 (using a forged document or electronic record as genuine), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.