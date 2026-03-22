Bengaluru police book Lamborghini driver for dangerous MG Road stunt

The Bengaluru police have booked the driver of a Lamborghini for performing a dangerous stunt in the early hours of the morning on MG Road after a video of the white car spinning in circles and zooming on the road went viral online.

The incident occurred between 2 am and 3 am near Anil Kumble Circle on Saturday, March 21, according to media reports . The police have since summoned Ricky Rai, son of the late underworld don Muthappa Rai in connection with the case after they traced the car to his house in Sadashivanagar. They have since seized the vehicle.

Police are still verifying the identity of the vehicle’s owner through the transport department. It remains unclear who the driver of the vehicle was at the time of the stunt.

In the video, the white car can be seen spinning in circles as smoke swirls around it and then screeching away, even as other vehicles are passing by on the road.

"Operating vehicles in a reckless manner on public roads is a non-negotiable violation of the law," a senior traffic police officer stated .

The FIR has been filed against the owner of the vehicle based on the licence plate and a report from an official stationed on night duty. The driver has been booked under Section 281 (rash or negligent driving that endangers the public) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to media reports, the car is a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, a supercar which can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in about 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 325 kmph.

Recently, a boy died in Hubballi in an accident while riding a two-wheeler for a stunt.

The deceased is Nameesh Sangalad, son of Karnataka BJP leader Veerabhadrappa Sangalad. He was riding an Ola electric two-wheeler when it collided head-on with an Audi Q7 during an attempted stunt in which the vehicles approached each other at high speed and were meant to swerve away at the last moment.

Police said the reel was being filmed by a group of teenagers in the Shejawadkar Layout area near Unkal between 4.30 pm and 4.45 pm. The Audi Q7 was allegedly driven by another minor.