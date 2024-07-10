Bengaluru police book 23 school bus drivers for drunk driving

Bengaluru police on Tuesday, July 9, found that drivers of school buses were flouting traffic norms in the city. A total of 23 drivers tested positive for alcohol and are facing legal action, according to a statement by the Bengaluru police. The police, led by Joint Commissioner (Traffic), MN Anucheth, carried out surprise inspections of school vehicles from 7.00 am to 9.30 am.

According to the statement by Bengaluru police, 3,016 school vehicles were checked. The 23 drivers were booked under Section 185 of The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Their driving licences were impounded and will be recommended for suspension.

In addition to the drunk driving tests, Bengaluru police also conducted fitness checks on school vehicles, as thousands of buses are now on the road following the reopening of schools after the summer holidays. During these checks, 11 buses were found without the necessary fitness certificates. The statement added, “During the special drive, 11 vehicles were found without fitness certificates, which will be handed over to concerned RTOs for further necessary action.”

This is not the first time that Bengaluru Traffic police have carried out surprise checks on school bus drivers. Similar drives were carried out earlier this year in January across the city. During this drive around 16 school bus drivers were booked by the traffic police and a total of 3,414 school vehicle drivers were checked for consumption of alcohol.