Bengaluru police arrest two trans women under controversial Anti-beggary Act

On September 9, two transgender women, Samitha (34) and Renuka (24), found themselves entangled in the web of the Karnataka Prohibition of Beggary Act. The Sadashiva Nagar police in Bengaluru arrested them under Section 11 of the Act, filing separate First Information Reports (FIRs) alleging that they were causing disturbances to public movement by begging near the Mekhri Circle and Ramaiah Circle, respectively.

These arrests are emblematic of a larger issue: the arbitrary enforcement of a law that was ostensibly designed to address begging but has instead become a tool to penalise individuals facing socio-economic hardships. The Act grants authorised police officers the power to arrest or inquire individuals suspected of begging, without the need for a warrant. Samitha and Renuka, are both residents of Bengaluru's Yelahanka.

Uma, a trans activist and founder of Jeeva, an NGO working for the rights of gender minorities, expressed outrage, stating, “Both Samitha and Renuka have been sent to beggar’s colony. The cops are not allowing any of the community members to go meet them.”

“Society has systematically denied transgender individuals their rightful place and rights. We are given no space, no opportunity in society yet they expect us to thrive and play by their rules that were never designed for us,” Uma said. She added that the primary source of income for many trans individuals is through begging or sex work, often battling immense social stigma.