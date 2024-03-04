Bengaluru police arrest three for raising pro-Pak slogans in Assembly

Bengaluru police have arrested three people in connection with the alleged pro-Pakistan sloganeering in Vidhana Soudha following the Karnataka Rajya Sabha elections. “Based on the FSL report, circumstantial evidence, witness statements and available evidence, 3 accused persons were arrested and legal action was initiated against them,” the police said on Monday, March 4. The names of the accused haven’t been disclosed yet.

Many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Shobha Karandlaje, and R Ashoka, had taken to social media sharing a video that supporters of Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in the Vidhana Soudha on February 27.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meanwhile said that a forensic test would be done and if the allegation was true, the person would be punished. Nasser Hussain called for an investigation into the ‘BJP’s mischief’. "Let there be an investigation. In the present day, technology is advanced. It might be a conspiracy," Naseer Hussain said. It must be noted that a few Kannada channels also aired the video. The Karnataka BJP has also filed a police complaint against Naseer Hussain demanding legal action.