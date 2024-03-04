Karnataka BJP posts ‘Forensic report’ claiming pro-Pak slogans were raised, Home Minister denies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, March 4 claimed that the Forensic report has confirmed the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in Karnataka Assembly by the supporters of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain. The party shared a report, which it claimed was from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on social media. The report cited by BJP is of a private laboratory called Clue4 Evidence Forensic Investigations Private Limited.

The report that the BJP shared stated, “To the limited extent of the question in this case, being whether it was ‘Nasir Saab Zindabad’ or ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, the above analysis indicates that it is highly probable to be ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.”

The report further said, "Frame by frame analysis was done of the source video. The examiner Pheneendra B.N. from the FSL states that the examined video is not tampered/doctored in between and is a result of single capture. The acoustic analysis indicates that the questioned word is eliminated to the ending with ‘Saab’ and is identified to be ending with ‘Taan’."