Karnataka BJP posts ‘Forensic report’ claiming pro-Pak slogans were raised, Home Minister denies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, March 4 claimed that the Forensic report has confirmed the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in Karnataka Assembly by the supporters of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain. The party shared a report, which it claimed was from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on social media. The report cited by BJP is of a private laboratory called Clue4 Evidence Forensic Investigations Private Limited.
The report that the BJP shared stated, “To the limited extent of the question in this case, being whether it was ‘Nasir Saab Zindabad’ or ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, the above analysis indicates that it is highly probable to be ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.”
The report further said, "Frame by frame analysis was done of the source video. The examiner Pheneendra B.N. from the FSL states that the examined video is not tampered/doctored in between and is a result of single capture. The acoustic analysis indicates that the questioned word is eliminated to the ending with ‘Saab’ and is identified to be ending with ‘Taan’."
The FSL authorities have so far not reacted to this.
BJP taking to social media stated, "The scientific report has proved that the Congress leaders were behind twisting the truth and propagating the false news. Now, the Congress stands exposed for trying to fool the people of Karnataka by trying to fabricate the slogan of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ as ‘Naseer Saab’ Zindabad.
"The Congress with an anti-national stand and Minister Priyank Kharge, the head of the factory of the false news, should confess to their anti-national stand and apologize before the people of Karnataka."
Karnataka BJP leaders had repeatedly claimed that the Forensic Science Laboratory’s (FSL) report proved that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in the Assembly during the celebration of the victory of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain to the Rajya Sabha.
BJP State President BY Vijayendra, Leader of opposition R Ashoka, former BJP General Secretary CT Ravi said LoP in Council Kota Srinivas Poojari also said that the FSL report has proved that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised inside the Assembly and challenged the government to make the report public.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara said that they have not received the FSL report yet. Speaking to reporters, the Home Minister said, "We won’t consider reports of Private labs. The report must come from the Forensic lab under the Home ministry. We will take action after we get the complete report. If the sloganeering is true we will take action. BJP is repeatedly saying that the government is trying to hide it, it's not true, we will reveal it and we will take action. I will look into the private FSL report and check with whose permission they have conducted the test and whether they have the right to reveal such a report and will take action.”