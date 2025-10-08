Bengaluru police arrest private college professor who allegedly sexually harassed his student

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Tilaknagar police in Bengaluru have arrested a teacher of a private college in connection with a case of sexual harassment after a 19‑year‑old undergraduate filed a complaint accusing him of misconduct.

The accused, 45‑year‑old Sanjeev Kumar Mandal, allegedly invited the student to his home in Jayanagar 9th Block on September 25 under the pretext of discussing her low attendance.

According to the complaint, he had told her that his wife and children were at home. He even reportedly spoke to the girl’s mother, and thinking that his wife and children would be home, told her to accompany Mandal to his house for lunch.

On arrival at around 1pm, she found that no family members were present, and she was ushered inside. Mandal is alleged to have broached her academic record and offered to improve her attendance. He then began to behave inappropriately. The student resisted and left the premises around 2 pm, citing an emergency call from a friend as a reason to exit.

She subsequently lodged a police complaint. The Tilaknagar police arrested him on Monday, October 6.