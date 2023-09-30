Bengaluru police arrest man for sending threat letters to writers in Karnataka

In the letters, Jadhav threatened writers, including K Veerabhadrappa, BL Venu, Banjagere Jayaprakash, BT Lalita Naik, and Vasundhara Bhupathi, for going against Hindutva, saying that they should count their last days. Shivaji used to sign off as ‘Sahishna Hindu’, which ironically means tolerant Hindu.

In June 2023, after writer Dr Vasundhara Bhupathi lodged a complaint at the Basaveshnagar police station in Bengaluru, she received a warning letter from the same individual just three days later. The letter questioned her decision to involve the police and cautioned her against it, implying it was an unwise move on her part. “I had not told anyone about this, it was not reported in the media either, but still this person got the information. This made my family worry even more because it could mean that either I was being tracked closely or even that someone close to the police had leaked the information,” she had told TNM. According to the writers whom TNM spoke to, the timing of the letter always coincided with any public statement made by the writers against communalism.

On August 22, a group of progressive thinkers, writers, and intellectuals met with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The delegation, led by prominent writers K Marulasiddappa and Vasundhara, spoke about the persistent threats they had been facing for over 15 months. Collectively, they lodged numerous complaints, with seven First Information Reports (FIRs) being filed. Despite this, there had been little headway in the case, and the threat letters had persisted. Following the meeting with Siddaramaiah, the first since the Congress regained power, the government entrusted the investigation to the Central Crime Branch (CCB).