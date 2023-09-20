Bengaluru police arrest man for misbehaving with Air Asia flight attendant

A 40-year-old man travelling in the Air Asia flight was apprehended in Bengaluru for allegedly misbehaving with a woman flight attendant. The flight was bound for Goa. The incident took place on September 13.

The incident happened shortly before the scheduled departure of AirAsia fligh from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at 4.10 am. The accused identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Aland in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, has been charged with outraging the modesty of a woman.

"He was seated on 21B (middle seat) of the flight. When a 21-year-old flight attendant was attending to boarding passengers, he started misbehaving with her, attempted to touch her inappropriately and grab her hand. He also made sly remarks about her," said an investigating officer to Times of India.

In another incident on Monday, September 18, Bengaluru Customs authorities apprehended two individuals on charges of smuggling 1,590 packets of e-cigarettes valued at Rs 15.9 lakh. The suspects, who had arrived from a Malaysian Airlines flight at Bengaluru Airport, were detained through profiling. “They were attempting to smuggle 1590 packets of e-cigarettes worth Rs 15.9 lakh. Both have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act,” they said.