Bengaluru police announce traffic diversions for Eid-e-Milad procession

The Bengaluru City Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory for Friday, September 5, in connection with the Eid-e-Milad celebrations. The procession will pass through KG Halli, Pulikeshinagar, and Shivajinagar traffic police station limits, starting from Nagawara Main Road, Tannery Main Road, Haines Road, and Millars Main Road, and proceeding towards Shivajinagar Kombalposh Dargah with tableaux and musical instruments. The restrictions will be in place from 10 am to 10 pm.

According to the advisory issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic East) Sahil Bagla, movement of all types of vehicles will be restricted on several stretches. These include Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle, Netaji Junction to Tannery Road via Pottery Circle, Haines Road from Netaji Junction to Haines Junction, and MM Road from Mask Junction to Netaji Junction, which will be converted into a one-way for vehicles moving towards Mask Junction.

Alternative routes have been identified for vehicles traveling between Nagawara and Shivajinagar, RT Nagar, Kaval Byrasandra, and other parts of the city. For instance, vehicles from Nagawara heading to Shivajinagar can take diversions through Hennur Junction Road, Kacharakanahalli Road, Lingarajapura flyover, and Robertson Road Junction. Vehicles from Shivajinagar heading towards Nagawara will be diverted via Spencer Road, Coles Road, and Wheelers Road.

Traffic diversions have also been planned for vehicles using Netaji Junction, Mask Junction, and Clarence Railway Overbridge, with alternate routes provided through Coles Road, Saunders Road, and St John’s Church Road.

Parking restrictions will be enforced on Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle, Govindapura Junction to Govindapura Police Station, Siddappa Reddy Junction to Narendra Tent Junction in HBR Layout, and along Netaji Road, Haines Road, MM Road, Mask Road, Coles Road, Saunders Road, St John’s Church Road, and Millers Road. Parking of all types of vehicles will be strictly prohibited on both sides of these stretches.

“The public are requested to cooperate,” the advisory stated.