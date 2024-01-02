Bengaluru Phoenix Mall of Asia fiasco shows lack of coordination between civic bodies

But what prevented traffic police from raising the matter with the mall developers weeks or months before its inauguration or the Christmas holidays? The Mall of Asia building is not tucked away in a back road. It is on the prominent Ballari road on the way to the Airport. The building itself is of five floors (excluding ground floor) and two basements and houses two floors of tech park, two floors of 14-theatre multiplex and numerous shops.

The problem lies in the fact that BBMP gives Occupancy Certificates to builders without taking specific permission or having any consultation with the traffic police. In the mall’s case, the Commissioner of Police did issue a no-objection certificate, though it isn’t clear what the NOC was for. This is why the Sparkle One Developers contended in court they had obtained all the necessary sanctions, approvals, and No-Objection Certificates (including the police) from the concerned authorities prior to building the mall and had constructed the same, strictly in accordance with the permission granted.

While traffic cops have been demanding that such enterprises should obtain permission from them to prevent traffic snarls, there has been no attempt to assess such permissions at the time the buildings get approval from even the police department.

Civic activist Ravichander said multiple departments need to be involved, with BMBP being the lead agency. “There is a role for others, but currently they operate in departmental silos. We do not have a holistic way of looking at new projects before sanctioning them. We need to have an impact study of such new commercial projects just like we have an Environmental Assessment Impact,” he said.

But he also dismissed the police’s proposal that the mall should have 10,000 parking spots; it currently has around 2,500. “We are stuck in the 1990s thinking when we need to think 2040. There is no solution to Bengaluru traffic sans large-scale promotion of public transport and walkability options. This insistence on loads of in-house parking just ends up promoting private transport. We missed a trick in not developing larger commercial buildings over underground metro stations. It would have helped metro financials too,” he added.