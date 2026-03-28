Bengaluru PES University professor repeatedly calls Muslim student 'terrorist' in class

A professor at PES University in Bengaluru called a Muslim student a “terrorist” repeatedly during class. The incident, which occurred on March 24, was recorded on a phone camera by another student. In the clip, professor Muralidhar Deshpande is heard shouting at the student and using the term “terrorist.”

The professor started shouting after the student sought permission to step out of the class. At one point, he is heard saying “Terrorist,” along with other remarks such as “Sharam nahi aati tumko (Do you feel no shame)” and “I thought I will be very calm today.”

According to reports, the professor also allegedly made a series of abusive comments, including blaming “people like him” for the Iran war, claiming former US President Donald Trump would “come and take him away,” and saying the student would “go to hell.” These specific lines, however, could not be heard in the 57-second video due to significant ambient noise.

Following the incident, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) filed a police complaint demanding strict action. In its complaint, NSUI said, “A teacher from PES University, Dr. Muralidhar Deshpande, has allegedly humiliated a minority student by addressing them as belonging to a terrorist group. This act is highly condemnable and unacceptable. NSUI demands immediate suspension of Dr. Muralidhar Deshpande and a public apology video from him.”

PES University suspended the professor on Friday, March 27. The suspension order read, “A case of student complaint has been received. Pending detailed enquiry into the matter, you are kept under suspension with immediate effect.”