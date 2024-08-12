Bengaluru: Passenger seeks separate trays for shoes at airports, authorities respond

Anand Nichani, Managing Director of Polyflex India Private Limited, on Monday, August 12, sought dedicated trays for shoes at Bengaluru airport. He said that it would help in a cleaner and more pleasant experience for everyone. Responding to this, Bengaluru airport said that dedicated shoe trays have been kept for use.
From his social media account, Anand said, “The same trays that carry our muddy shoes are used for our personal items at airport security! This is NOT okay! @BLRAirport, it's time to make dedicated trays for shoes MANDATORY for a cleaner & more pleasant experience for everyone! Who's with me? #HygieneMattersBIAL (sic).”
Bengaluru Airport replied, “Hygiene and passenger experience are top priorities for us, thus, we've positioned dedicated shoe trays adjacent to all of the X-rays for ease.”
In his response, Anand said he could not find a shoe tray stack near the security belt. “And yet people are using the same trays for shoes? I didn't find any shoe tray stack near my security belt!! Why isn't this mandatory?,” he asked.
Speaking to TNM, Anand urged the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to implement the system of having separate trays for shoes across the nation. “I was going through the security check. I saw the muck issues on the tray, that’s when I realised that the tray is being recycled. It comes back to other passengers, who put their personal belongings on it and then they use it. This is not good for our health,” he added.