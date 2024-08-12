Bengaluru: Passenger seeks separate trays for shoes at airports, authorities respond

Bengaluru Airport replied, “Hygiene and passenger experience are top priorities for us, thus, we've positioned dedicated shoe trays adjacent to all of the X-rays for ease.”

In his response, Anand said he could not find a shoe tray stack near the security belt. “And yet people are using the same trays for shoes? I didn't find any shoe tray stack near my security belt!! Why isn't this mandatory?,” he asked.

Speaking to TNM, Anand urged the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to implement the system of having separate trays for shoes across the nation. “I was going through the security check. I saw the muck issues on the tray, that’s when I realised that the tray is being recycled. It comes back to other passengers, who put their personal belongings on it and then they use it. This is not good for our health,” he added.