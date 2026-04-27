Bengaluru: NRI doctor alleges theft of Rs 1 crore worth gold at wedding venue, case filed

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Bengaluru’s Avalahalli police registered a case following the theft of nearly 725 grams of gold ornaments, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, from Siruvella Sridevi, a 52-year-old US-based doctor. The ornaments, which included heavy jhumkas and a traditional waist belt, were allegedly stolen during a wedding reception from a room at the SDP Palace, Bidarahalli, on April 22.

In the First Information Report, Sridevi stated that she had arrived in India from the United States on 18 April to attend her elder sister’s son’s wedding. She then reached the wedding venue on April 22 at around 11:30 AM.

Later, in the evening, at around 6:30 pm, her elder brother, NN Srinivasamurthy, handed her the jewellery she got from the United States. At around 7 pm, she wore some of the jewellery for the wedding reception and left the remaining jewellery in the same box and bag, locked the room, and went out.

When she returned at around 11:30 PM, she allegedly found two jhumkas worth 300 grams, a coin necklace worth 200 grams, one dabu (waist belt) worth 200 grams and two head ornaments worth 25 grams each, missing.

She claimed that a cleaning staff had visited the room while she was away and cast suspicion on her. She requested that an inquiry be conducted into those who were present when her brother handed over the jewellery box to her.

Police reportedly told the media that since the room key was with Sridevi, they are not ruling out the possibility of somebody known to her or her family members being responsible for the theft. They added that the police were checking CCTV footage and questioning family members as well as those who had access to the room.

Meanwhile, the wedding hall manager, Prabhu, reportedly said that no staff members were involved in the theft and affirmed that they would cooperate with the police investigation.