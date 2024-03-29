Bengaluru-Mysuru highway toll fees to rise from April 1: Here are the new rates

Motorists using the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and the Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) will be shelling out more toll fees from next month. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a revision in toll rates, effective from April 1, 2024.

For travellers covering the 55.6 km Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch, the toll rates for cars, vans, and jeeps have been raised to Rs 170 for a one-way journey and Rs 255 for a round trip within 24 hours. The earlier charges were Rs 165 and Rs 250 respectively. Similarly, light commercial vehicles and minibuses will now pay Rs 275 for a single journey and Rs 415 for a return trip, as against the previous Rs 270 and Rs 405.

Trucks and buses (two axles) will see an increase to Rs 580 for a one-way trip and Rs 870 for a round trip, compared to the earlier Rs 565 and Rs 850. Additionally, non-commercial vehicles within a 20 km radius of the toll plaza will now have to shell out Rs 340 for a monthly pass, instead of Rs 330.