Bengaluru-Mysuru highway toll fees to rise from April 1: Here are the new rates

Motorists using the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and the Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) will be shelling out more toll fees from next month. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a revision in toll rates, effective from April 1, 2024.
For travellers covering the 55.6 km Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch, the toll rates for cars, vans, and jeeps have been raised to Rs 170 for a one-way journey and Rs 255 for a round trip within 24 hours. The earlier charges were Rs 165 and Rs 250 respectively. Similarly, light commercial vehicles and minibuses will now pay Rs 275 for a single journey and Rs 415 for a return trip, as against the previous Rs 270 and Rs 405.
Trucks and buses (two axles) will see an increase to Rs 580 for a one-way trip and Rs 870 for a round trip, compared to the earlier Rs 565 and Rs 850. Additionally, non-commercial vehicles within a 20 km radius of the toll plaza will now have to shell out Rs 340 for a monthly pass, instead of Rs 330.
On the Nidaghatta to Mysuru route, toll charges for cars, vans, and jeeps have been adjusted to Rs 160 for a single journey and Rs 240 for a round trip, marking an increase from Rs 155 and Rs 235. Toll collection will be conducted at the Ganangur plaza in Srirangapatna.
The NHAI has also raised toll fares for the Hoskote-Devanahalli section of the Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR). The stretch from Doddaballapur to Hoskote, which was inaugurated last year with toll collection beginning in November 2023, is seeing revised toll charges within five months of its inauguration.
For commuters between Doddaballapur bypass and Hoskote, toll rates for cars, vans, and jeeps have been increased to Rs 80 for a single journey and Rs 120 for a round trip, from the previous Rs 70 and Rs 105. Similarly, light commercial vehicles and minibuses will now be charged Rs 130 for a single journey and Rs 200 for a return journey, compared to Rs 115 and Rs 175 previously.
Trucks and buses (two axles) will see their toll charges raised to Rs 275 for a single journey and Rs 415 for a return trip, up from Rs 240 and Rs 360 respectively. Non-commercial vehicles within a 20 km radius of the toll plaza will now have to pay Rs 340 for a monthly pass, increased from Rs 330. Toll collection will be conducted at Nalluru near Devanahalli.
Toll charges for the 71.45-km section of National Highway 7, from the Andhra Pradesh/Karnataka border to Devanahalli, will be Rs 115 for a single journey and Rs 175 for a return journey for cars, jeeps, vans, and light motor vehicles. Toll collection will occur at Bagepalli.