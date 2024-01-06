Bengaluru museum, planetarium, art gallery receive hoax bomb threat email

The Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum in Bengaluru, situated in the city centre, received a bomb threat via email on Friday, January 5, alongside the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium and the National Gallery of Modern Art. The email was only a one-liner which claimed that explosives were planted on the premises.

The police control room was immediately alerted and bomb squads, dog squads, and police teams conducted thorough searches of the three prominent locations throughout the afternoon. Following the checks, the police said that the threats were hoaxes and confirmed the absence of any suspicious objects.