Bengaluru murder: 26-year-old woman found dismembered, stuffed in fridge

In a case eerily similar to the Shraddha Walker murder , a 26-year-old woman’s body was discovered in a fridge, in a dismembered state, in Bengaluru, on Saturday, September 21. The woman, who has been identified as Mahalaxmi, was discovered in an apartment complex in Vyalikaval near Veeranna Bhavan in Malleswaram.

According to police sources, Mahalaxmi’s body was found in 30 pieces. The incident came to light after the husband found her dismembered body stuffed in a fridge, with worms crawling out, as per the police. Further details are awaited.