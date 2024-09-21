Bengaluru murder: 26-year-old woman found dismembered, stuffed in fridge

In a case eerily similar to the , a 26-year-old woman’s body was discovered in a fridge, in a dismembered state, in Bengaluru, on Saturday, September 21. The woman, who has been identified as Mahalaxmi, was discovered in an apartment complex in Vyalikaval near Veeranna Bhavan in Malleswaram.
According to police sources, Mahalaxmi’s body was found in 30 pieces. The incident came to light after the husband found her dismembered body stuffed in a fridge, with worms crawling out, as per the police. Further details are awaited.
Additional Commissioner of Police (West) N Satheesh Kumar, who is on the scene, told TNM that the dog squad and the forensic team were on the way and that investigations are still under way. A motive for this brutal crime or a suspect still remains unclear. Further investigation is underway.