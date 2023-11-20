Bengaluru mother and child deaths: Bescom suspends five officials

The city’s electricity supply agency, Bangalore Electricity and Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has suspended five officers and issued show cause notices to two senior officers on Sunday, November 19, following the death of a 23-year-old mother and her nine-month-old child on the pavement near Hope Farm signal in Whitefield.

In a press note, Bescom said, “Taking serious note on non-departmental fatal electrical accident occurred on Sunday morning at Kadugodi sub-division in which mother and daughter died at the spot, BESCOM has suspended five of its officials for dereliction of duties on prima-facie inquiry and issued show cause notice to two senior officers.”

The incident occurred at 5.30 am on Sunday, November 19, when Soundarya and her daughter, Suviksha were walking on the pavement and stepped on a live 11kv wire that was lying on the pavement of Hope Farm signal and were electrocuted. Both died immediately.