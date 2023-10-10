Bengaluru: More than 61,000 passengers take Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield metro on day 1

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has recorded a ridership of 61,179 on the purple line’s Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield stretch on the day one of its operation. According to the corporation, the average ridership on that route had been 28,000 since its inauguration in March 2023. Namma Metro reported an uptick in its ridership with metro trains ferrying 6,80,894 passengers on October 9. For context, the metro’s average daily ridership is 6.5 lakh.

Metro services on the Challaghatta-Whitefield corridor commenced operations on October 9, significantly reducing travel time and costs. The metro journey from Challaghatta to Whitefield now takes around 1 hour and 20 minutes, priced at Rs 60, compared to a road commute that typically exceeds two hours of travel time. This extension expands the Bengaluru metro's Purple Line network from Whitefield in the east to Challaghatta in the west, covering a total distance of 42.85 km.