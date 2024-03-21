Bengaluru metro staff suspended for allegedly masturbating in front of passenger

In a disturbing incident, a Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) staff member from the Jalahalli station has been placed under suspension after a female passenger complained that he allegedly masturbated in front of her and other passengers. The police have, however, stated that nobody has come forward to file an official complaint and that CCTV visuals show that the man did not do anything ‘pbscene’.

On Wednesday, March 20, a five-second video clip was circulated widely on social media in which the silhouette of a staffer from BMRCL was visible. It was alleged that he masturbated in front of a woman and she captured it on her phone. According to reports, the woman forwarded the video to BMCRL authorities, along with a complaint saying, "Today I had an experience where a security guard was continuously staring at me simultaneously making some gestures such as keeping hands on his private parts from the opposite side of the platform. It happened around 2:30 pm in Jalahalli metro station”.

BMCRL took to social media and said that he has been suspended and an inquiry has been initiated. “In response to the Jalahalli incident complaint , the said security guard is placed under suspension pending detailed investigation. Any action detrimental to the safety and security of women passengers, BMRCL has a zero tolerance policy.”