Bengaluru: Masked man breaks into PG, sexually harasses 21-year-old, steals cash

A 21-year-old woman staying at a women’s paying guest (PG) accommodation in BTM Layout First Stage, Bengaluru, was allegedly sexually harassed and robbed by an unidentified intruder in the early hours of August 29. According to her complaint to the Suddaguntepalya police, the incident took place around 3 am at Laxmana Durga Ladies PG near Gangotri Circle. The victim, a working professional who had moved into the facility earlier this month, was asleep when a masked man allegedly entered her unlocked room.

According to her complaint, the woman was asleep when the assailant, wearing a mask, allegedly entered her unlocked room, touched her legs and hands inappropriately, and scratched her with his nails. Startled, she confronted him, at which point he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened her against raising the alarm.

The man then allegedly stole Rs 2,500 from her cupboard and tried to escape. CCTV footage shows the victim following him into the corridor in an attempt to stop him. While descending the staircase, he allegedly turned back and assaulted her again before fleeing through the same exit.

According to media reports, the attacker had locked the other rooms on the floor from the outside before entering the victim’s room. The security guard on duty was reportedly asleep when the assault occurred. At the time, one of her roommates was away at work and another was asleep.

The PG facility had opened only two months ago. Police have registered a case charging an unknown person for sexual harassment, assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe, and criminal trespass and house-trespass.