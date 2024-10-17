Bengaluru: Manyata tech park reacts to viral video, denies 'waterfall' claims

Reacting to the viral social media posts which claimed that there was a waterfall in its campus caused by a landslide, Embassy Manyata Business Park, one of Bengaluru’s largest technology hubs, issued a statement denying any such event.
On October 16, during the rainfall, social media posts about an alleged “waterfall” in Embassy Manyata Business Park campus went viral. Videos circulating on social media showed soil, loosened by heavy rainfall, uprooting trees and sending muddy water into a foundation pit, which some jokingly commented saying “Manyata Tech Falls.”
Promptly responding to the false claims, on the same day, Embassy Office Parks REIT, which operates the tech park, said that while they did face waterlogging on the premises, they were resolved within two to four hours.
In a statement they said, “Through the development of a new culvert, a critical flood mitigation measure to manage the water flow, along with annual desilting and raising the nala embankment, strategic positioning of external stormwater sumps, and the deployment of high-capacity dewatering systems that cleared road floodwaters within two to four hours, our on-ground teams ensured business continuity. Additionally, internal stormwater drainage systems were activated to manage excess water flow, effectively minimising disruptions.”
Manyata Business Park is prone to flooding everytime rains lash Bengaluru. The tech hub housing various multinational companies, faces recurring flooding issues due to its location on the Nagawara lake bed. Low-lying areas near the park, including the Hebbal and Nagawara lakes, often overflow during heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging within the campus and on nearby roads. These incidents disrupt business operations, cause traffic congestion, and inconvenience employees commuting to the park.
Bengaluru experienced heavy rainfall on October 15 and 16, with the Yelahanka Zone receiving the highest rainfall in the city on October 15. Chowdeswari Nagar recorded 73.5 mm of rain, while the Jakkur area received 65.5 mm.
Bengaluru’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), reported that its disaster management team addressed flooding issues in 102 homes. In total, waterlogging affected 142 residences, and 39 trees were uprooted across the city. The BBMP successfully cleared 26 of these fallen trees, while flooding was reported in 52 areas throughout Bengaluru, they said.