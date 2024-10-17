Bengaluru: Manyata tech park reacts to viral video, denies 'waterfall' claims

Reacting to the viral social media posts which claimed that there was a waterfall in its campus caused by a landslide, Embassy Manyata Business Park, one of Bengaluru’s largest technology hubs, issued a statement denying any such event.

On October 16, during the rainfall, social media posts about an alleged “waterfall” in Embassy Manyata Business Park campus went viral. Videos circulating on social media showed soil, loosened by heavy rainfall, uprooting trees and sending muddy water into a foundation pit, which some jokingly commented saying “Manyata Tech Falls.”

Promptly responding to the false claims, on the same day, Embassy Office Parks REIT, which operates the tech park, said that while they did face waterlogging on the premises, they were resolved within two to four hours.

In a statement they said, “Through the development of a new culvert, a critical flood mitigation measure to manage the water flow, along with annual desilting and raising the nala embankment, strategic positioning of external stormwater sumps, and the deployment of high-capacity dewatering systems that cleared road floodwaters within two to four hours, our on-ground teams ensured business continuity. Additionally, internal stormwater drainage systems were activated to manage excess water flow, effectively minimising disruptions.”