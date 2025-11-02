Bengaluru: Manager killed with dumbbell by colleague, arrested

A 41-year-old man was allegedly killed by his colleague following an argument over the lights in the office in Bengaluru’s Saraswathinagar under Govindarajanagar police limits.

The incident took place at a digital vault and photo-editing firm near MC Layout in Govindarajanagar early on Sunday at around 1.30 am.

The deceased has been identified as Bheemesh Babu from Chitradurga. He worked as the manager at the firm. The accused, Somala Vamshi (24), a technical executive from Andhra Pradesh residing in Nayandahalli, surrendered at the Govindarajanagar police station soon after the incident and was arrested.

According to police, Babu, who was sensitive to bright lights, frequently asked colleagues to switch them off when not required. Around 1 am, when Vamshi was editing videos, Babu reportedly asked him again to turn off the lights, leading to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Vamshi allegedly struck Babu with a dumbbell, killing him on the spot.

After realising what had happened, Vamshi contacted another colleague, Gowri Prasad, Gowri Prasad, and the two, along with a friend, rushed back to the office and called for an ambulance. However, the ambulance staff found Babu dead.

A case of murder has been registered and the probe is underway.