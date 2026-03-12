Bengaluru man suffers facial fractures after alleged assault by Blinkit delivery partner

A 27-year-old engineer in Bengaluru's Koramangala suffered fractures on his face after a late-night order delivery escalated into an alleged assault by a Blinkit delivery person, police said, adding that the accused has since absconded.

The incident occurred in the early hours of March 7, when the complainant, Paul J Vithayathil, a resident of Koramangala 8th Block, placed an order through the Blinkit app. Around 2.08 am, the delivery agent, identified in the FIR as Joseph, called him upon reaching his location. Paul asked him to bring the order up to the second floor of his residence on Anagalamma 1st Cross Main Road.

According to the police, the delivery partner allegedly quarreled with the customer after arriving upstairs. He is accused of verbally abusing Paul before punching him in the face. Police said the delivery person also allegedly restrained the complainant from leaving and threw his belongings around, causing damage. The assault left Paul with fracture injuries near his eye and face.

Based on the complaint filed on March 10, the Koramangala police registered a case under Sections 117(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“A special team has been formed to trace and apprehend the accused delivery agent. Efforts are underway to identify and locate him, and further investigation into the incident is in progress,” a police officer said.