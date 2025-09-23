Bengaluru: Man stabs wife to death in front of daughter, surrenders to police

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A Bengaluru man killed his 32-year-old wife by allegedly stabbing her 11 times in full public view and in the presence of her 12-year-old daughter. The incident occurred near the Sunkadakatte bus stand on Magadi Road on Monday, September 22. The accused, identified as Lohitashwa, surrendered at the police station the same night.

The victim, K Rekha, a mother of two from Channarayapatna in Hassan district, was rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to her injuries. According to media reports, there were at least 11 stab wounds on her body.

Rekha worked at a call centre in Tavarekere, Magadi Road, and had helped Lohitashwa secure a job as a cab driver in the same office. Preliminary investigation suggests marital discord to be the motive.

Rekha married Lohitashwa, a native of Sira in Tumakuru, three months ago in a temple ceremony after both separated from their previous spouses. They had been living in a rented house at Kebbehalli along with Rekha’s elder daughter from her first marriage, while her younger daughter lived with her parents. They had been in a relationship for over a year before marrying.

Eyewitnesses told police that the incident unfolded while Rekha and her daughter were waiting to cross the road. Lohitashwa suddenly appeared while they were waiting, stood near her, and the two exchanged heated words. He then abused Rekha loudly before pulling out a knife and stabbing her repeatedly.

Shocked bystanders rushed to her aid, and police soon shifted her to the hospital, but she could not be saved. Her 12-year-old daughter, who witnessed the brutal assault, will be sent for counselling before the police record a detailed statement.

The Kamakshipalya police have registered a case of murder.