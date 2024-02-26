Bengaluru man kills elderly woman in KR Puram for money, hides body in drum

The dismembered body of a 70-year-old woman was found in a drum near the KR Pura area of Bengaluru on the evening of Sunday, February 25. Identified as Sushilamma, the victim's body parts were found in a vacant lot adjacent to an abandoned house following complaints from local residents about a putrid stench emanating from the area.

The police have arrested Sushilamma’s neighbour in connection with the murder on February 26. According to the police, her neighbour had been ridden with debt and was tired of money lenders harassing him. In a bid to make quick money, the man decided to kill Sushilamma and steal her gold jewellery. On the pretext of taking her to the temple, the man murdered Sushilamma at his home, stole her jewellery and took it to a pawn shop. However he found out that except for Sushilamma’s earrings, all other jewelleries were fake.