Bengaluru: Man kills airport staff over suspected affair with wife

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport witnessed unprecedented scenes after an airport staff was murdered on the evening of Wednesday, August 28. Ramakrishna was stabbed to death near the parking lot of Terminal 1, as the accused suspected him of being in an extramarital relationship with his wife. The accused, Ramesh, has been arrested and booked for murder.

According to reports, Ramakrishna, worked as a trolley operator at the airport. The attack took place around 6.30 pm. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed the accused and handed him over to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) police.