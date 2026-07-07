Bengaluru man held for killing 11-month-old daughter after quarrel with wife

A tractor driver has been arrested by the Bengaluru police for allegedly killing his 11-month-old daughter following a quarrel with his wife in June. Police said the child’s mother, who is also being investigated in connection with the case, is currently absconding along with the couple’s one-and-a-half-year-old son.

The incident reportedly took place on June 9 at a shed near Happy Garden in Kitaganur village. According to the police, the couple, identified as Shakappa and Vijayalakshmi, initially claimed that the infant had accidentally fallen from a cot after Vijayalakshmi fell asleep while breastfeeding her.

The child was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police then registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR), and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

However, the post-mortem examination reportedly revealed multiple external injuries and internal organ damage, raising suspicion of foul play. Based on the findings, police converted the case into a murder investigation.

“During the investigation, we questioned both the father and mother, but neither disclosed what had actually happened. Based on the medical evidence, statements from eyewitnesses, and other circumstantial evidence, we arrested the father,” a police officer told Indian Express.

Following the findings, police converted the case into a murder investigation.

Police alleged that Shakappa assaulted the infant and threw her to the ground, causing the injuries that led to her death. They also alleged that Vijayalakshmi did not intervene or attempt to save the child, and said her role in the case is being examined.

As part of the investigation, police recorded statements from neighbours and eyewitnesses, who reportedly said the couple frequently argued. Investigators said the disputes were allegedly linked to Shakappa’s suspicion that his wife was involved in an extramarital affair.

Police are continuing efforts to trace Vijayalakshmi and the couple’s son, while further investigation is underway.