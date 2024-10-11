Bengaluru man fired for acid threat against woman over her clothing

A Bengaluru man, Nikith Shetty, was fired from his job at Etios Services after he threatened to throw acid on a social media influencer Kyathi Shree’s face. The disturbing threat was made in response to the woman's choice of clothing.

Shetty messaged the woman’s husband, Shahbaz Ansar, saying, “Kindly tell your wife to follow a good dress especially in Karnataka or else I may splash acid on her face.”

Ansar, who is a journalist, quickly reported the incident to authorities over X, calling for urgent action to prevent any harm to his wife.