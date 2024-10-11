Bengaluru man fired for acid threat against woman over her clothing

A Bengaluru man, Nikith Shetty, was fired from his job at Etios Services after he threatened to throw acid on a social media influencer Kyathi Shree’s face. The disturbing threat was made in response to the woman's choice of clothing.
Shetty messaged the woman’s husband, Shahbaz Ansar, saying, “Kindly tell your wife to follow a good dress especially in Karnataka or else I may splash acid on her face.”
Ansar, who is a journalist, quickly reported the incident to authorities over X, calling for urgent action to prevent any harm to his wife.
He also tagged the Bengaluru police, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in the tweet. The shocking threat went viral with several requesting the immediate intervention of the authorities.
Ansar also identified Shetty's employer, Etios Services, and urged them to take action against him. Following public outrage, the company sacked him for a period of five years. They further filed a case against Shetty for his criminal behaviour.
In a statement Etios Services said: “We are deeply saddened to address a serious incident involving one of our employees, Nikith Shetty, who made a threatening statement regarding another individual's choice of clothing. This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and goes against the core values we uphold at Etios Services. As a company committed to fostering a safe and respectful environment, we have taken immediate action. Nikith's employment has been terminated for a period of five years, and we have filed a case against him to ensure accountability for his actions.”