Bengaluru man equates filming women without consent to CCTV, HC refuses relief

The Karnataka High Court on Monday, April 27 refused to quash criminal proceedings against BK Diganth, the man behind the Instagram account ‘Bangalore Metro Chicks’.

Diganth had moved the court seeking to halt the investigation, with his counsel SR Sreeprasad arguing that the videos he uploaded were no different from what CCTV cameras routinely capture in public spaces. He further contended that the case was flawed because the investigating officer also happened to be the complainant.

The 27-year-old accountant from Karibonahalli was arrested on May 23, 2025, for recording videos of women on the Namma Metro without their consent and circulating the videos on Instagram and Telegram.

The Telegram channel had 1,188 subscribers before it was taken down on May 20, while the Instagram page had crossed 6,000 followers.