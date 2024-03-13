Bengaluru man enters airport with fake ticket to assist friend with excess baggage

A 24-year-old man was arrested for attempting to enter Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) using a forged e-ticket, allegedly to escort his friend and help her with baggage. Prakar Srivastava from Jharkhand and currently residing in Bengaluru, admitted to manipulating his friend's e-ticket through a mobile application.

Prakar and his friend managed to pass through security checks by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and checked in at departure gate 7 around midnight on March 7 using the altered e-tickets. His intention was to accompany the friend, who was departing for Delhi on an early-morning Akasa Air flight, assist with baggage, and spend time with her at the departure gate. Prakar’s friend reportedly also had excess baggage and using the fake ticket the duo wanted to avoid excess check in baggage charges.