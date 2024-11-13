Bengaluru: Man dies after getting trapped between lift door and shaft

A 52-year-old man, Lakshman Pramanik, died on Tuesday, November 12 after he was caught between the elevator doors and the shaft wall in a commercial building on Richmond Road in Bengaluru. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Vydehi Hospital on Mallya Road, where he later succumbed. Lakshman, who is 52-years-old, hails from West Bengal and had been working in a jewellery shop housed in the commercial building for the last 26 years.

According to Times of India, the incident occurred at around 12.30 pm on November 12. Lakshman was attempting to enter the elevator as the doors were closing. When he became trapped, the lift moved upward, pinning him between the lift and the wall of the shaft. A man and a woman who were inside the lift shouted for help as they witnessed the accident. The elevator halted on the first floor due to the obstruction, but its doors jammed, trapping Lakshman in the shaft.

Fire brigade personnel and a doctor from a nearby hospital arrived on the scene, who provided oxygen to those trapped and attempted to comfort them. Firefighters used a gas welder to open the jammed elevator doors and freed Lakshman after more than an hour. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Lakshman is survived by his wife and two sons. He had been working at a jewellery store located in the same building for 26 years. Following a complaint from his family, the Ashok Nagar police registered a case under Section 109 (death due to negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.