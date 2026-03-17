Bengaluru man beaten to death in front of children, attack caught on video

A 45-year-old mechanic, Rasheed Pasha, was brutally murdered in front of his children in Wilson Garden on Sunday night, March 15.

According to police, around seven men attacked him with a cricket bat and other blunt weapons on Bada Makan Road, killing him on the spot.

A passer-by recorded the assault on video, which later went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

Police said the attack followed an earlier dispute. Rasheed had reportedly begun construction on a waqf property, which the accused objected to, leading to an altercation earlier in the day. Officers said they are probing all angles, including whether intimidation or extortion was involved.

Senior officials, including Akshay M Hakay, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division), visited the spot and inspected the crime scene.

A murder case has been registered. The video shows a group of men surrounding Rasheed, with one of them repeatedly striking him with a cricket bat as others stand by.