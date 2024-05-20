Bengaluru man arrested for riding bike with woman sitting on his lap

In the video, the man can be seen riding the bike at a high speed as the woman sits on his lap, both without helmets. After reviewing the CCTV footage, the police traced the man through the bike's number plate. The rider was identified as 21-year-old Silambarasen, a resident of MV Layout in Shampura.

Yelahanka police have registered a case against Silambarasen under section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (driving rashly or negligently so as to endanger human life). He has also been booked under sections 184 (dangerous driving), 189 (racing or speeding on public roads), 129 (not wearing a helmet while driving), and 177 (not following traffic rules and allowing someone to obstruct vehicle control) of the Motor Vehicles Act.