Bengaluru: Man arrested for allegedly filming woman while bathing

A 23-year-old software engineer working at a private firm has alleged that she was filmed while bathing at her residence in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura area on the night of April 29. Based on her complaint, the Mahadevapura police arrested her neighbour, Karthik, after finding the video on his mobile phone. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

According to the complaint, the woman, a resident of Garudacharpalya, stated that the incident occurred between 9:30 pm and 9:40 pm while she was bathing. She noticed an unidentified person recording her with a mobile phone. Alarmed, she screamed, after which the phone was immediately moved away from her sight.

The woman approached the Mahadevapura police the next day and filed a complaint, expressing concern that the video could be circulated or uploaded on social media.

Police registered a case under Sections 77 (voyeurism) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said Karthik, a native of Tamil Nadu and an employee at a private firm, had only one such video on his mobile phone.