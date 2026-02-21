Bengaluru man accused of selling child abuse videos online, police hunt on

Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police have launched a manhunt to arrest a man accused of selling hundreds of child sexual exploitation videos online. The probe was initiated following a tip-off from their counterpart in Telangana.

According to the FIR, an email alert flagged a suspicious individual allegedly involved in circulating child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM). The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau reported that the individual had uploaded around 3,000 such videos to a Telegram group and was selling access at Rs 550 per video.

The alert prompted the East Division Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru to register a case and begin an investigation. The mobile number linked to the activity was initially traced to Narayana Reddy Layout, but call detail record analysis later led investigators to an address in Indiranagar.

A case has been registered under Section 67(B) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which pertains to publishing or transmitting material depicting children in sexually explicit acts.