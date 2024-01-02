Bengaluru Mall of Asia closure: Court orders authorities not to take action for now

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, January 2, ordered the authorities not to take any further action against Mall of Asia in the matter related to the order of the Bengaluru Police Commissioner closing public access to the mall till January 15. The court had earlier directed the two parties to try to resolve the issue amicably and inform the court. The matter has been adjourned to January 5. While the commissioner ordered the mall shut citing traffic chaos and disruption of tranquillity, the mall developers had agreed to keep the mall closed till further orders.

In the writ petition filed on December 31, the petitioner Sparkle One Mall Developers contended they had been punished for no reason as maintaining traffic was not their obligation. Responding to the Commissioner’s notice, which said the mall had to have 10,000 parking spaces and two-wheelers each, the petitioners argued that they were constructed according to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) building bye-laws, and they had received no objection clearances as well as Occupancy Certificate. “We have 2,324 parking areas, and the police asking 10,000 parking slots has no basis,” they contended.

The petitioners also stated that the Hebbal Traffic Police, before the opening of the mall, had written to them asking how they intended to manage the traffic. To this, the mall developers had communicated twice outlining their strategy and infrastructure to mitigate traffic. In addition, they also sought the help of the traffic police to ensure there would be no traffic congestion.