Bengaluru: Leopard spotted crossing flyover in Electronic City

A leopard was caught on camera crossing a flyover near a toll plaza in Bengaluru’s Electronic City at around 3 am on Tuesday, September 17. Authorities have issued a high alert in the area. The CCTV footage, captured at Phase 1 toll plaza, shows the silhouette of the leopard crossing the road before retreating in the opposite direction.

The wild cat was seen moving from the Panak India Company area to the Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) ground. This is the second leopard sighting in Bengaluru in recent weeks. A similar incident occurred in the Jigani area, leading authorities to suspect that it could be the same animal. A CCTV camera at a nearby apartment complex also recorded footage of the leopard roaming the vicinity.

Forest officials immediately rushed to the scene and began combing the area, but the animal could not be located. A dedicated leopard task force, along with forest officials, has since been deployed to patrol the area.