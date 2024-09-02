Bengaluru: Leopard spotted at residential area in Jigani triggering panic

A leopard was sighted in the BRS layout of Bengaluru’s Jigani area on Sunday, September 1. The leopard was seen roaming around the neighbourhood, and the incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The locality is near Bannerghatta National Park in south Bengaluru.

Residents, alarmed by the sighting, immediately informed the local police, who, along with forest officials, initiated a search for the leopard. Despite their efforts, the animal could not be located. According to reports, the residents were alerted to the leopard's presence in the early hours of Sunday after their dogs began barking incessantly.

Following the sighting, officials from the Leopard Task Force and other forest department personnel conducted combing operations in the vicinity. Forest officials have urged residents to avoid walking around the area alone until the leopard is captured. It is suspected that the leopard may have wandered into the area from the nearby Ragihalli or Bannerghatta forest regions.