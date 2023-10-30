Bengaluru: Leopard sighted near residential area in Singasandra

A leopard was sighted near the Singasandra locality in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 28, sparking fear among residents and prompting heightened vigilance from forest officials. The leopard was seen roaming around Brookefield, Kudlu Gate, near HSR Extension, and was even spotted near a prominent private school in the area. Authorities said they were actively engaged in efforts to locate and safely rescue the leopard to prevent any potential encroachment into residential areas.

On Saturday, videos emerged on social media reporting the leopard’s presence in the city’s Whitefield area. The Forest Department then clarified that the location was not Whitefield but Singasandra. Forest officials were deployed in the area on both on Saturday and Sunday, but were unable to capture the leopard. The area is home to major technology firms such as Infosys and Biocon.