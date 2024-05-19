Bengaluru: Kochi-bound flight makes emergency landing after engine catches fire

An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Kochi had to make a full-scale emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 18 after one of its engines caught fire. According to IANS, the crew members alerted the Air Traffic Controller after a fire was noticed soon after the take off.

"As flames were seen emanating from the right engine after takeoff, the Bengaluru-Kochi flight elected to return and carried out a precautionary landing at Bengaluru on Saturday night. The ground services also reported flames, resulting in an evacuation," stated Air India.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said Flight IX 1132 had six crew members and 179 passengers onboard, who were evacuated safely. It left KIA at 10.49 pm to Kochi in Kerala but had to return to the airport at 11.12 pm after one of the engines reported fire. The full emergency was declared at 11.03 pm till 11.39 pm, he added.

“We regret the inconvenience this has caused and are working to provide alternative arrangements for our guests to reach their destination as soon as possible,” said the spokesperson of the airline, adding that a thorough investigation with the regulator would be carried out.

(With inputs from IANS)