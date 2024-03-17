Bengaluru: Karnataka IT union demands that tech firms be brought under labour dept

The reasoning behind exempting IT employees from this Act, according to the KITU, was that tech firms were considered as ‘sunrise industries’ and that the absence of such a law would help in accelerating the growth of these companies by throwing workers rights to the air.

IT employees of some of the prominent tech companies in Bengaluru tell TNM that over the years, they have witnessed arbitrary termination, mass retrenchment, long working hours without extra pay, and even sexual harassment at work place, for which many of the firms don’t even have a complaints committee in place.

In May 2019, the Karnataka Government had extended the exemption of the IT sector from the IE(SO) Act for a period of five years, which comes to an end on May 25 this year. If the exemption ceases, then the IT sector in the state will come under the state’s labour department, which will be able to look into the alleged worker’s rights violations that take place in the sector.

Sooraj Nidiyanga, the general secretary of KITU, says that the union demanded the government not to renew the exemption anymore as the employers have not complied with the conditions imposed on them while giving the exemption.

The conditions that the government stated while granting the exemption included the setting up of an Internal Committee (IC) in the firms as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013, a grievance redressal committee in every establishment, and IT companies should inform the labour department regarding cases of disciplinary action, discharge, termination, demotion, or dismissal of employees.