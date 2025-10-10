Bengaluru: Jain University students demand action against HOD accused of sexual harassment

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Students of Jain University in Bengaluru boycotted classes and staged a protest on October 9, demanding strict action against a Head of Department (HOD) accused of sexually harassing a Bachelors student.

The accused, identified as Sanjeev Kumar Mondal, was booked by the Tilaknagar police on October 5 for allegedly sexually harassing a 19-year-old student at his residence on September 25.

According to the complaint, he had invited her to his residence under the pretext of having lunch with his family and then sexually harassed her, promising to help her with attendance and marks.

According to the complaint, the student went to Sanjeev’s residence expecting to meet his family but found him alone. She managed to leave the house under the pretext of an emergency and later informed her parents. The family then approached both the college management and the police. Sanjeev was released on station bail the same day.

He was booked under section 75 (Sexual Harassment) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint filed by the girl with Tilaknagar police Sunday.

On Thursday, students gathered within the Jayanagar campus, raising slogans and calling for Sanjeev’s immediate suspension. As the protest intensified, the administration sought police assistance and classes were subsequently cancelled. Students were asked to disperse from the campus.

A group of students had also planned to submit a memorandum to the management seeking stronger disciplinary action against the accused.

According to The Hindu, the HOD was suspended the same day the FIR was registered.