Bengaluru IISc professor latest victim of ‘FedEx courier’ scam, loses Rs 83 lakhs

In yet another case of ‘FedEx courier’ scam, Rs 83 lakhs was extorted from a 60-year-old Indian Institute of Science (IISc) professor in Bengaluru. A call centre employee threatened the professor that she would be arrested, by falsely alleging that she had sent a parcel with drugs and passports. The scam has been going on for a while with many people targeted by those impersonating as FedEx employees and law enforcement officials. Bengaluru police has reported 163 cases of FedEx courier fraud, involving more than Rs 5 crores, this year till August, which resulted in a total loss exceeding Rs 5 crore.

According to a Times of India report, at around 4 pm on December 15, the professor had received a call from an unknown number, from a person who claimed to be a FedEx staff member from Mumbai. The caller informed her that a parcel that she sent was intercepted by Mumbai Customs officials, who found that she illegally smuggled drugs and passports. He later connected her to another person over a video call. That person who was in a police uniform - showed some papers with the letterhead of Mumbai police, Reserve Bank, etc and an ID card.

The fake policeman further claimed that the professor had been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, as well as the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and would be arrested unless she cooperated with the investigation. The next day, they asked her to transfer money to their accounts, in order to verify her account. She had reportedly transferred Rs 43 lakh to the account of one Sardar Khan; Rs 25 lakh to another account in the same name and Rs 15 lakh to other accounts given by him.