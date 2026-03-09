Bengaluru hotel body warns of citywide hotel shutdown from March 10 due to LPG shortage

The Bangalore Hotels Association, representing hundreds of eateries and restaurants across the city, announced on March 9 that hotels and restaurants will be forced to cease kitchen operations from March 10 due to commercial LPG cylinder supply being hit.

The abrupt shutdown threatens to leave thousands of daily wage workers, students, senior citizens, and hospital patients without access to affordable cooked meals.

“Oil companies had assured us that there would be no disruption in gas supply for at least 70 days. The sudden stoppage is a devastating blow to the hotel industry,” read the statement. “Since the hotel industry is an essential service, the common man, senior citizens, students, and those dependent on affordable daily meals will be the first to suffer.”

The association warned that unless supplies are restored immediately, hotels and restaurants across Bengaluru will be forced to shut down kitchens starting tomorrow, March 10. Such a shutdown could disrupt food access not only for the general public but also for hospital canteens, student hostels, corporate cafeterias and intercity travellers who rely heavily on affordable hotel food.

Established in 1936, the association represents the interests of over 3,000 restaurants and hospitality chains in Bengaluru.

“This sudden stoppage is a big blow to the hotel industry,” the association said, urging intervention from Union ministers to restore commercial LPG supply on priority.

The US-Israel military campaign against Iran, and Iran’s retaliatory closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has effectively choked the world’s most critical energy shipping lane.

About 60% of India’s LPG is imported, mostly from Persian Gulf suppliers such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar. With the Strait of Hormuz closed since March 1, these imports have been severely disrupted.

LPG is mainly propane and butane, produced both from natural gas processing and crude oil refining. The government has asked domestic refineries to increase propane–butane output to compensate.

India can also import LPG from the United States, where it is produced as Natural Gas Liquids from shale gas. China and Russia produce LPG as well, though China uses most of its output domestically.

Oil Marketing Companies, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), meet about 40% of India’s LPG demand, bottling and distributing it across the country.