Bengaluru: Holiday declared for city schools on Oct 16 amid heavy rainfall

In the wake of incessant rainfall that has been battering the city since the night of Monday, October 14, the Bengaluru district administration has announced a holiday for schools on Wednesday, October 16. Given that Thursday, October 17, is a public holiday on the occasion of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, schools will effectively have a two-day break.

The heavy rainfall has also led to significant traffic disruptions across the city. Several roads, including parts of Outer Ring Road, Old Madras Road, and Hoodi junction, have experienced waterlogging, causing traffic congestion and delays. Low-lying areas have also been inundated due to the rainfall.

Slow-moving traffic due to waterlogging is reported at the following locations: KIA road (Bellary Road) at Hunsamaranahalli, Windsor Manor Underpass towards Palace Guttahalli, Panathur Railway Underpass - Balegere road, and on Inner ring road, Domlur towards 17th main road, Indiranagar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate rain, with heavy spells likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 25°C and 20°C, respectively. Overcast conditions are expected to persist for the next few days, with the rainfall attributed to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has issued an orange alert for south interior Karnataka districts due to the prevailing weather conditions. As of 2.30pm on October 15, Bengaluru received 38.8mm rainfall.

Coastal Karnataka, which has been experiencing persistent showers for over a week, has also been impacted by heavy rainfall. Mangaluru received around 82 mm of rainfall on Monday, while Kodagu and Malnad regions witnessed widespread showers.

If you need assistance or encounter any emergencies due to the weather, please contact BBMP at toll-free number 1533.