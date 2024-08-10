Bengaluru: Hidden camera in coffee shop toilet bin, police register case

In a shocking incident, a woman discovered a hidden camera in the toilet of a coffee shop, allegedly placed there by an employee.

The incident occurred at an outlet of Third Wave Coffee on BEL Road, a hub for youngsters and professionals. The woman is said to have stumbled upon the camera while using the toilet facilities.

According to a social media post detailing the incident, the phone was hidden in the dustbin of the washroom, facing the toilet seat, with the video recording going on for about two hours. The phone was reportedly put on flight mode and hidden in the dustbin bag which had a hole made in it so that only the camera is exposed.

“It was quickly found that the phone belongs to one of the men working there. The police were alerted and they arrived soon enough, and action is being taken. This was so horrific to witness. I will be vigilant at any washroom I use from now on, no matter how well-known the chain of cafe or restaurant is. And I request all of you to do the same. This is absolutely disgusting,” the post stated.