Bengaluru: Hidden camera in coffee shop toilet bin, police register case

In a shocking incident, a woman discovered a hidden camera in the toilet of a coffee shop, allegedly placed there by an employee.
The incident occurred at an outlet of Third Wave Coffee on BEL Road, a hub for youngsters and professionals. The woman is said to have stumbled upon the camera while using the toilet facilities.
According to a social media post detailing the incident, the phone was hidden in the dustbin of the washroom, facing the toilet seat, with the video recording going on for about two hours. The phone was reportedly put on flight mode and hidden in the dustbin bag which had a hole made in it so that only the camera is exposed.
“It was quickly found that the phone belongs to one of the men working there. The police were alerted and they arrived soon enough, and action is being taken. This was so horrific to witness. I will be vigilant at any washroom I use from now on, no matter how well-known the chain of cafe or restaurant is. And I request all of you to do the same. This is absolutely disgusting,” the post stated.
The cafe has immediately terminated the employee. “The safety and well-being of our customers is always our priority. Third Wave Coffee has a stringent zero tolerance policy and the person under question at BEL Road store has been immediately terminated, with necessary legal action being initiated,” the company said.
Further, Sadashivanagar police confirmed to TNM that they received a complaint from the victim’s friend alleging that a worker at the coffee shop had placed a camera in the washroom. An officer said that an FIR had been registered under Section 77 (watching, capturing and disseminating private images of a woman without her consent) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act.